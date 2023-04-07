Evil Dead Rise and Evil Dead Reboot Stars Unite in New Image

Evil Dead Rise is about to introduce audiences to an all-new group of victims who are the target of treacherous Deadites, but star Lily Sullivan took to Instagram to show off a meeting with Jane Levy, whose character was the sole survivor of 2013's Evil Dead. The ending of the reboot offered the opportunity to see more adventures featuring Levy's Mia, but with the film earning an underwhelming performance at the box office, the franchise instead turned to the small screen to continue the saga's adventures in Ash vs. Evil Dead. While the image might be nothing more than a photo opp, fans are already hoping this could result in Mia's return to the series. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.

"Trauma bonding with my [Evil Dead] sisters. We'll be sending the therapy bill," Sullivan captioned the photo, which also featured co-star Alyssa Sutherland.

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

The franchise kicked off with the Bruce Campbell-starring The Evil Dead back in 1981, which earned two direct sequels from director Sam Raimi. The narrative was kept alive in various video games and comic books before it was revived with a 2013 reboot, which reimagined the original premise into a new story. One version of that film, however, saw Mia escape a deadly cabin and be picked up by Campbell, teasing a crossover opportunity, though that ending wasn't released in theaters.

Campbell returned for all three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead, but that storyline didn't feature references to the events of the reboot. Evil Dead Rise will similarly forge its own path with a story that isn't directly connected to other entries, but the mystical nature of the overall premise will allow for the future to explore any crossover opportunities imaginable.

