First Evil Dead Rise Clip Unearths the Book of the Dead

Over the course of multiple movies, a TV series, comic books, and video games, a unifying element of all corners of the Evil Dead franchise is the Necronomicon, or the "Book of the Dead," which is discovered in an all-new clip from Evil Dead Rise. Every time the book is discovered, the unlucky person who reads from it causes unearthly terrors to descend upon them and wreak havoc on those closest to them, so while this clip might not showcase that aftermath, it will spark questions from audiences about how this book got there in the first place. Check out the clip from Evil Dead Rise below before the film lands in theaters on April 21st.

The clip was shared on the official Cineworld Twitter page, which teased of the clip, "The Book of the Dead is NOT an easy read."

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

The first The Evil Dead earned two direct follow-ups, then a reboot in 2013, and then three seasons of the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead. The depth of the franchise's mythology could obviously confuse viewers, though director Lee Cronin previously explained how his Necronomicon, and Evil Dead Rise in general, connects to what came before it.

"There are connections to the past, lines are drawn," Cronin teased to Empire Magazine of the book in this film. "In one of the early meetings I had with Sam Raimi, I said, 'You know the way in Army of Darkness, there's three [Necronomicons]? You had one, [2013 Evil Dead director] Fede [Álvarez] had one, I'm going to take the other one.' It gave me that platform to nudge things forward, and also to showcase that we live in a world where there is more than one copy of the Necronomicon. Those books may all have slightly different personalities -- it's not exactly the same book, necessarily, that Ash had in the cabin. But it's very, very firmly related. It could even be more dangerous..."

Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.

