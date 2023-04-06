New Evil Dead Rise Trailer Highlights Film's Critical Praise

Audiences and critics alike can be wary when a beloved franchise gets a new entry from a new filmmaker that aims to revive a series, which includes apprehensions about Evil Dead Rise from filmmaker Lee Cronin. Having already had its world premiere, a new trailer for the film highlights all of the praise that it has been earning from critics, building expectations high for what's in store for audiences with the fifth live-action film in the series. Evil Dead Rise currently sits at 96% positive reviews based on 25 reactions from critics. Check out the new trailer below before Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

While the new film might not star franchise staple Bruce Campbell or be directed by Sam Raimi, who directed the first three entries into the series, both Campbell and Raimi serve as producers on the project, alongside original producer Rob Tapert. Even if some creative control was passed over to Cronin, the trio was committed to making longtime Evil Dead fans happy with the new sequel.

Luckily, Raimi isn't planning on concluding the series anytime soon, having previously revealed that he hopes to continue to develop installments in the franchise.

"I love working with Bruce and Rob," Raimi revealed to Empire Magazine last month. "I love it as a producer because they're really good partners, but I also like being supported by them as the director. So I hope that is on the cards eventually."

The most recent film in the franchise, 2013's Evil Dead, served as a reboot of the original premise, which introduced Jane Levy as Mia. Despite that film not earning any follow-ups, Raimi addressed the potential of that character colliding with Campbell's Ash.

"That character, Mia, was great, so I was very interested," Raimi pointed out. "We had been talking about an Evil Dead IV for the other branch of that universe, and we were worried a little bit about a collision. Ash vs. Evil Dead is what that morphed into. But I always thought there was room for both. I still think there's room for all sorts of Evil Dead movies. I don't think they cancel each other out."

