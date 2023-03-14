Evil Dead Rise Reveals Squirm-Inducing Twitter Emoji

The first full-length trailer for Evil Dead Rise offered audiences some brief glimpses at the terror the new sequel would be delivering audiences, with one sequence involving a cheese grater immediately unsettling viewers. Proving the power of the visual, Twitter has launched a variety of hashflags to honor the upcoming sequel, with the posting of things like #EvilDead or #EvilDeadRise resulting in a cheese-grater emoji appearing. With a month to go before the film's release, we might see other emojis launching in support of the movie, especially once it makes its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival this week and audiences share what sequences most disturb them. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.

Director Lee Cronin took to Twitter to showcase the new promotion, tweeting, "#EvilDeadRise. The cheese-grater emoji has landed."

#EvilDeadRise The cheese-grater emoji has landed. — Lee Cronin (@curleecronin) March 14, 2023

In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

While the gore and violence teased in the first trailer might have had some fans nervous that the most intense sequences were being spoiled early on, Cronin previously confirmed that the trailer is only 10% of the brutality in the rest of the film.

"The scalp-rip is definitely one of my favorites," Cronin shared with Empire Magazine last year. "It burns into the eyes a little bit. It's a taster. There's a lot more to come -- the moments people are responding to, you're really only getting 10% of the experience."

The filmmaker also recalled why he wanted to include a scene featuring the kitchen item.

"It's what I like to call the 'leg-guine' scene," Cronin joked. "They always terrify me for cooking, because it feels so easy that you could lose some knuckles. When I was creating the movie, I was just thinking about something ... not to say it hasn't been used before, but I haven't seen it personally."

Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.

Are you looking forward to the film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!