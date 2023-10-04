The Exorcist: Believer - Does Linda Blair Appear in the Reboot?

The Exorcist: Believer earned itself a whole lot of authenticity and clout by bringing back Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn. Burstyn starred in the Oscar-winning original Exorcist film as Chris MacNeil, the actress whose daughter Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) is possessed by an evil demonic spirit.

(SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

Exorcist: Believer brings Chris back decades after her ordeal with the demon, and the publication of her book documenting the event. The film reveals that Chris has become something of an expert on exorcists following the death of Father Merrin. When single father Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.) finds out his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) is possessed by a demonic spirit, his neighbor Ann (Ann Dowd) gives him a copy of Chris MacNeil's book, as a means of cutting through Victor's skepticism, by connecting him with someone who has gone through the experience before.

Chris MacNeil proves to be a strong guide for Victor, but her personal life is revealed to be a somewhat sad story. Chris reveals that she has been estranged from Regan for years, as the latter has never forgiven her for writing the memoir about her possession. During the course of Exorcist: Believer, Chris confronts the demon that's possessing Angela and suffers a terrible injury as a result: the demon uses a crucifix to stab out both of Chris's eyes, leaving her permanently blind. Chris survives the attack and is taken to the local hospital to recuperate.

Does Linda Blair Cameo In The Exorcist: Believer?

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Yes! Linda Blair up-ends all the previous denials about her involvement with The Exorcist: Believer by making an appearance as Regan MacNeil at the very end of the film.

The final montage sequence of The Exorcist: Believer uses a voice-over about faith to show how each of the major characters is spiritually affected by their encounter with the demon. The final segment looks in on Chris MacNeil in the hospital; Chris hears someone enter the room and for a second she thinks it's Victor – but no, it's Regan, who is finally compelled to reunite with her mom.

The Exorcist: Believer tries to build a thematic arc that shows how the hand of God is steering us through our darkest times to some greater moment. In Chris MacNeil's case, having to face her greatest fear again, and the suffering she endures to help an innocent child, are sacrifices that compel God to give her the thing she wants the most: getting her daughter back.

However, as our review of The Exorcist: Believer points out, the story for both Chris and Regan MacNeil isn't all that compelling, in the end, and both franchise characters would've been better served not appearing at all. But in the moment, the onscreen reunion between Burstyn and Blair is a touching one.

The Exorcist: Believer is now in theaters.