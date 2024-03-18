Faces of Death Star Teases "Gruesome" New Update of Infamous Video Series

A new take on the controversial Faces of Death series was announced in 2021, and now star Barbie Ferreira is teasing the approach that director Daniel Goldhaber is taking to the infamous video series, confirming that the videos themselves are set within the world of the narrative as opposed to attempting to recreate the approach to the original videos. The original 1978 Faces of Death was comprised of genuine footage featuring real animal and human deaths, as well as dissections of real human corpses, though it was also interspersed with fictional sequences, which blurred the lines between fact and fiction. Ferreira emphasized that the upcoming movie won't replicate the original movies and won't feature genuine human or animal trauma.

"So in this movie, Faces of Death exists in the universe, but we're obviously not recreating it frame-to-frame because that would be, like, animal gore, which no one wants to see that,' Ferreira shared with Collider. "But it's a contemporary take on it. I play a young woman who is a content moderator and I start seeing some videos that are alarming , and then the story goes on. Faces of Death, I've seen it many times now in the movie and on YouTube. It's gonna be really fun. It's an interesting way to go about it because it's not a 'remake,' per se, but it is a reimagining of it in the universe. It's super scary, and it's a cool, fresh take on horror movies right now. It's scary as hell, though."

The original movie earned a number of follow-ups, which continued to blur the lines of reality, with their understandably graphic and gruesome nature requiring heavy censorship in several markets.

This new take on the material was filmed last year, with Ferreira confirming that reshoots had just wrapped, hinting that the film is getting closer to release.

"It's looking pretty fun. It's looking really good. It's spooky. It's scary. My family hates horror movies, but I will be forcing everyone to watch it. But it's very scary. It's such a fun watch, and it's gruesome and scary," the actor expressed. "It's so fun to be a scream queen kind of vibe. Faces of Death is like a gore tape, you know, mondo films. Actually, a lot of it was fake but it was during a time when everyone kind of wanted it to look like it was real, and there were trials and stuff to prove it was special effects. So it was of that era."

