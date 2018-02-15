‘Fangoria’ Magazine Revived Under New Leadership

Before the days of the internet and countless websites covering the horror genre, fans would flock to pick up copies of Fangoria, a magazine which delved deep into the genre. From previews of anticipated movies to in-depth interviews with genre icons, Fangoria earned a massive following, but ultimately struggled and released its final print issue in 2015. The magazine’s Twitter account teased the magazine would be returning, with an announcement today that it will be moving forward under new leadership with a quarterly print publication.

Cinestate has purchased the magazine, whose CEO, Dallas Sonnier, has produced horror films like Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cell Block 99 and the upcoming Puppet Master reboot. Sonnier has tapped Birth.Movies.Death writer Phil Nobile Jr. to serve as the outlet’s editor-in-chief.

“We are fully committed to restoring faith in Fangoria with the horror fan community, so many of whom bought subscriptions, but never received their magazines,” Sonnier shared in a statement. “We have also been reaching out to previous Fangoria contributors to introduce ourselves and invite them back into the tent for future collaborations. This is a process, but we are confident in our ability to earn back trust and be good partners in a brand that personally means so much to so many awesome people.”

As interest in print dwindled, Fangoria found it difficult to stay relevant, as its digital presence couldn’t compete with many other outlets. The magazine had even skipped publishing issues, resulting in fans’ faith in the outlet wavering.

“There needs to be a Fangoria,” Nobile stated. “The magazine was a constant presence in the genre since 1979 — and then one day it was gone. That felt, to us, tragically incorrect. Fango was, for multiple generations, a privileged window into the world of horror. It gave us access to filmmakers’ processes and secrets, opened our eyes to movies we might have otherwise missed, and nurtured a wave of talent that’s out there driving the genre today. I’m proud and excited to be part of the team that’s bringing this institution back.”

A print magazine is just the beginning, as Fangoria also plans to expand to include producing movies, novels and podcasts.

The first new issue is slated to be released this fall.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]