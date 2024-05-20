Longlegs: Nicolas Cage Horror Movie Gets Freaky, Full-Length Trailer

After months of cryptic teases, clues, and promos for the upcoming horror movie Longlegs, NEON has finally unleashed a full-length trailer for the experience that offers some insight into what the film could actually be about. This trailer showcases a twisted serial killer who seemingly has an obsession with religious mythology while an FBI agent aims to uncover the strange clues to his identity he is leaving behind. While the actual plot might not necessarily be entirely original, it's clear from this trailer that director Osgood Perkins aims to embrace an unsettling atmosphere for the familiar formula. You can check out the freaky new trailer for yourself above before Longlegs lands in theaters on July 12th from NEON Films.

The movie is described, "FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Nicolas Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family."

While Cage is a beloved actor for his work in countless genre movies, Monroe's breakout roles came in movies like The Guest and It Follows, making her a beloved fixture of indie horror stories. The actor previously expressed what it was about working in these cinematic styles that appealed to her so much.

"Starting out as an actor, I'm trying to survive and feed myself and pay my rent. So a script called It Follows came across my desk and I was like, 'Oh, this seems f-cking weird, but I'm going to do it,'" the actor admitted to ComicBook back in 2022. "And then it was incredibly successful and changed the course of it all. But I think around then, The Witch and The Babadook also came out. I think there was a real shift in the horror genre where everything was becoming more elevated and really complex characters."

She added, "I grew up watching horror. I love horror. I love how it made you feel when you went to a movie theater. And this feeling of being absolutely ... It's just so fun. And that's why I think people love it and why people want to go to a movie theater to see something because it's so intense. It's by no means any sort of plan. It's just these movies that I've done, particularly in that genre, turned out to be quite successful. So maybe I'm a good luck charm, I don't know. But no, I'm super lucky."

Longlegs lands in theaters on July 12th.

