Mia Goth Shines in All-New MaXXXine Poster

The trilogy of horror movies that kicked off in 2022 with Ti West's X is set to conclude with MaXXXine, with A24 releasing an all-new poster for the movie that teases the glitz of Hollywood. With the previous two films unfolding at the same rural locale, the upcoming adventure looks to be exploring an entirely different vibe, but one constant is that we'll see Mia Goth in the center of the ordeal, and she's once again the focal point of the poster. You can check out the brand-new poster for MaXXXine below before it hits theaters on July 5th.

MaXXXine is described, "In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past." Joining Goth are Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Writer/director West has regularly teased that not only would this series be a trilogy, but that this next entry would wrap up Goth's journey in the project. Despite these teases, the filmmaker shared earlier this month that he could see a fourth film possibly taking shape at some point, though not in the ways audiences would expect.

(Photo: A24)

"I do have one idea that plays into these movies that could maybe happen," West previously confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. "I don't know if it'll be next. It might be. We'll see." He also confirmed that MaXXXine "will probably be the end of the Maxine era."

After confirming he would be taking a break from this series, he added, "Then hopefully I can just put this in a box under the bed, take a breath, and figure out what's next ... I'll say that, if there's more to be done in this X franchise, it's certainly not what people are expecting it to be. It's not just picking up again a few years later and whatever. It's different in the way that Pearl was an unexpected departure. It's another unexpected departure."

West got his start in the world of indie horror, with this collaboration with A24 being his highest-profile project to date. In addition to these films being fulfilling genre experiences for audiences, fans will be curious about how the acclaim he earned for these films will impact his future projects.

MaXXXine lands in theaters on July 5th.

