‘Fantasy Island’ Movie Coming From Blumhouse

Blumhouse has taken audiences to plenty of fictional worlds, and Fantasy Island will soon be among them.

Blumhouse and Sony Pictures are reportedly developing a feature film adaptation of the long-running ABC series, according to Deadline. Truth or Dare director Jeff Wadlow will be directing the film version.

The original Fantasy Island series aired from 1977 to 1984, and followed Ricardo Montalban as Mr. Roarke, the mysterious overseer of the titular island. Roarke was frequently accompanied by his sidekick, Tatoo (Herve Villechaize), and the pair would guide guests as their personal fantasies were created on the island. This film adaptation will be the second attempt to recapture the Fantasy Island magic, after a TV revival aired during the 1988-1989 season.

Wadlow will be co-writing the film with his Truth or Dare collaborators Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs, with Blumhouse’s Jason Blum producing. Wadlow will also executive produce, alongside Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson.

Fantasy Island marks just the latest high-profile project for Blumhouse to be involved with, alongside upcoming releases Halloween, Glass, and Spawn.

“Jason’s brand with Blumhouse Productions has been these R-rated, low budget, scary, cool movies that are successful, and they work, and they allow you then to make another movie.” Todd McFarlane, who is partnering with Blumhouse on Spawn, told ComicBook.com last year. “The thought was always, and I never moved off it, was that I’d write, produce, and direct, which I will…So now I needed to surround myself with people that were going to make me look good and one of the first steps is to get a good production house – and it sounds silly what I’m about to say – that can make a low budget movie.”

