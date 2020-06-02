FrightFest Postponed Due To Coronavirus Restrictions

✖

The coronavirus pandemic is resulting in quite a few shifts and changes with upcoming events. The latest to join the list of those adapting on the fly is Arrow FrightFest, which typically holds a five-day event in the summer, and this year the event was set to take place in August. Arrow FrightFest released an official statement on the postponement, and while they will be halting the summer event, they are going to expand the main event that takes place during October, so it's not all bad news for fans. You can check out their official statement below.

"Due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing, Arrow FrightFest’s traditional five day event in August has been regretfully put on hold. Instead, the organisers are planning to expand their traditional all-day Halloween event at the end of October.

Alan Jones, co-director, said today: “Sadly, we won’t be able to come together and celebrate our 21st year in the summer but rest assured, we will make our London Halloween event one to remember. FrightFest has always been about the genre community joining together, not just to embrace films but to demonstrate our unique spirit of supportive closeness”.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing, the traditional 5 day event in August has been regretfully put on hold. Instead, we are planning to expand the traditional all-day Halloween event at the end of October. https://t.co/7XpL3unjFp pic.twitter.com/vfzqoxUjUV — FrightFest (@FrightFest) June 2, 2020

ARROW FRIGHTFEST PLANS IN PLACE TO RETURN IN OCTOBER The pandemic hasn’t stopped graphic artist Graham Humphreys from creating this year’s stunning Monster art. In fact, it inspirationally reflects the extraordinary and unexpected turn of events.

Humphreys comments: “The image presented a huge challenge. Not only had the pandemic erased any hope of a regular FrightFest schedule, but the possibility of a Halloween event needed to be addressed. This year’s monster needed to consider his Covid-19 response with a mask and goggles. The poster for ‘Halloween II’ inspired a way to present the full face without risking infection! Is the bat his friendly familiar – or the bringer of pestilence? You decide!”

Details on dates, venues, films and ticketing for the Halloween event will be made available in due course.

You can check out Humphrey's Monster Art for the event in the post above, and we'll keep you posted on official dates when they are announced.

What do you want to see from the expanded October FrightFest? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.