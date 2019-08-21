Ghostface Terrorizes Paris Jackson in First Scream: Resurrection Clip

Scream is back (and in the venerable history of classics like Halloween Resurrection and Alien: Resurrection, titled Scream: Resurrection), and in this clip from the miniseries revival on VH1, actress Paris Jackson relives a moment from the original Scream — one that was originally played by Drew Barrymore who, like Jackson, is a pretty blonde with a famous show business family. While Resurrection is technically the third season of Scream: The TV Series, the fact that they have added a subtitle and moved networks makes it feel very much like a stand-alone story. Whether the change to VH1 will make it easier for Scream to stay afloat for more seasons in the coming years is anybody’s guess.

The third season, which was filmed in 2016 and ended up being briefly shelved due to complications stemming from Bob and Harvey Weinstein’s financial interests in the project, will debut later this month, and recently released a trailer. That trailer revealed that the Ghostface killer will be a big part of the Resurrection series, which will air as a two-night event. And while the phone call is going to sound familiar to fans of the franchise, we promise that when Jackson’s character comes face to (Ghost)face with the killer for the first time, it doesn’t end the way you’d expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series debuted in 2015 and, rather than being a direct adaptation or continuation of the film series, served as a reimagining of the concept. The show depicted a small town plagued by a murderer who had mysterious origins, leaving the town’s teens to piece together the clues to identify the killer. This narrative was continued in the second season.

Season Three centers on Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), a local star football running back, whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and threaten his hard-earned plans for the future … and the lives of his unlikely group of friends. The cast includes Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, RJ Cyler, C.J. Wallace, and Giullian Yao Gioiello. Roger Jackson, who voiced the killer in all four films, will be returning to voice the killer in the series for the first time since Scream 4 in 2011.

News of the series returning should excite fans, especially given fans will likely never get a fifth film in the franchise, as Craven passed away in 2015.

“Well, ya know, I think it would be challenging… Wes Craven passed away… he was the reason those movies were so good,” franchise star Neve Campbell previously shared with Kinowetter. “I mean, obviously Kevin Williamson wrote brilliant scripts. But ya know, Wes was the heart of the thing. He was what kept the dynamic consistent. I think it would be difficult to work with another director.”

Tune in to the season premiere of Scream: Resurrection on July 8th for the three-night event.