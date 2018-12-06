M. Night Shyamalan Not Planning on Making ‘Glass’ Sequel

The upcoming Glass is the third film in the franchise that launched with 2000’s Unbreakable, though director M. Night Shyamalan doesn’t think his latest film will get a sequel.

“I don’t want to relive stuff and I don’t want to be an opportunist, that’s not the relationship that I have with the audience, that I aspire to,” the filmmaker shared with Digital Spy. “My aspiration is they know they’re going to get an original thriller every single time. That’s where my tastes go, so I’m going to say no [to another movie] right now.”

While these comments seem pretty definitive, the franchise’s mysterious history could create some ambiguity in Shyamalan’s remarks.

Unbreakable explored David Dunn (Bruce Willis), a man who realized he had never suffered a serious injury or illness his entire life, confirming he actually possessed supernatural powers. This was brought to his attention by Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), a man with brittle bones who caused multiple major disasters in hopes of finding someone like Dunn who was his exact opposite.

The film was a modest success, though, with it being his follow-up to the mega-hit The Sixth Sense, it ultimately fell short of expectations, with Shyamalan leaning more heavily into straightforward thrillers in the following years.

In 2017’s Split, a man with a fractured psyche, Kevin Crumb (James McAvoy), kidnapped young girls as sacrifices to his superhumanly strong “Beast” persona. The film’s final moments offered audiences our first look at Willis’ Dunn since we last saw him in Unbreakable, surprising viewers with the confirmation that Split was secretly a sequel to the 2000 film the whole time.

All this information potentially muddies Shyamalan’s comments about a direct Glass sequel, as he might merely be stating that the narrative won’t be getting a direct follow-up, though it’s possible any of the main characters could be getting another standalone film, or that other films could be released that exist in the same world of Glass, Split, and Unbreakable, yet won’t be a sequel.

It’s also possible that, while he’s not thinking of another movie “right now,” that could change at some point in the future and, decades from now, the filmmaker could deliver another movie featuring Dunn, Price, and Crumb.

Or, if we take off our tin foil hats of speculation, Shyamalan could literally mean there definitively won’t be another film in this franchise.

Check out Glass when it lands in theaters on January 18, 2019.

