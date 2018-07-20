Final ‘Glass’ Teaser Brings Back Samuel L. Jackson’s “Mr. Glass”

Here it is – the final teaser for M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, before the full trailer debuts at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Since the first two Glass teasers focused on James McAvoy’s Horde and Bruce Willis’ Daivd Dunn (respectively), we now get to catch up with Samuel L. Jackson’s Unbreakable character Elijah Price, or as he’s known in his supervillain persona, “Mr. Glass!”

Like the David Dunn teaser, this Mr. Glass teaser actually previews Price’s arc in the new film, as we hear Jackson’s voiceover dialogue state the following:

“I’m a comic book expert. I create the extraordinary… It is time to show the world what we are capable of.”

The dialogue plays into the film’s larger story arc and themes, which will see Dunn, Price, and Kevin Wendell Crumb/Horde all locked up together, under study for what seems like their shared delusion of superpowers. With this new dialogue, it seems clear that Mr. Glass may be the real wolf in sheep’s clothing, provoking Horde and Dunn into a confrontation that will finally show the world what Price has always known: that the primal good vs. evil struggle of comic book superheroes and villains is an actual reality.

Synopsis: “M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals—2000’s Unbreakable, from Touchstone, and 2016’s Split, from Universal—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller: Glass.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.

Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Joining the all-star cast are Unbreakable’s Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard, who reprise their roles as Dunn’s son and Price’s mother, as well as Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story series).“

