‘Goosebumps 2’ Adds ‘Jumanji,’ ‘IT’ Stars in Lead Roles

The Goosebumps franchise has found its new leading faces!

Recent rumors suggested that Sony’s upcoming Goosebumps sequel would be flipping the script on the cast, and that’s exactly what the studio is doing. Earlier today, Deadline revealed that four young actors had been cast as leading roles in the new film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First and foremost is Jeremy Ray Taylor, a young man who horror fans will immediately recognize. Taylor starred in the highly-successful IT remake this past summer, playing the role of Ben Hanscom. Joining Taylor is Madison Iseman, who was featured in the smash hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, where she played Bethany. Both of these actors are picture above.

Also cast as leads in the film are Ben O’Brien and Caleel Harris. O’Brien was recently featured in Amazon’s Oscar-winner Manchester by the Sea, while Harris is set for a recurring role in Stephen King’s upcoming Hulu series, Castle Rock.

Sony is currently casting for the additional leading role of the mother.

The first Goosebumps movie, which grossed $150.1 million globally, starred Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, and Odeya Rush. While Minnette and Rush don’t seem to be returning for the sequel, Black will reportedly reprise his role as Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine, in addition to voicing the iconic puppet, Slappy.

Fans of the Goosebumps books, which have sold over 350 million copies, have been waiting on any kind of news about the film’s sequel. Initially titled Horrorland, and slated for release on September 21, the film was eventually moved back almost a month, to October 12, and given the name Slappy’s Revenge. Unfortunately, given the fact that the movie hasn’t even started filming yet, the odds of the release date being pushed back even further are getting more likely by the day.

What do you think of this new Goosebumps cast? Are you excited for the sequel? Let us know in the comments below!