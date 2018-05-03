Slappy Returns in New ‘Goosebumps’ Sequel Video

After the official announcement of the new title for the upcoming Goosebumps sequel, Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween, the film’s official Twitter account shared a video of the series’ iconic villain Slappy to tease the new adventure. Check out the video in the tweet below.

Slappy returns to a theater near you this October. But first, a special announcement. #GoosebumpsMovie #HauntedHalloween pic.twitter.com/kYeY3Bnt05 — Goosebumps (@GoosebumpsMovie) April 24, 2018

The sequel has undergone many changes in the years since the first film debuted, not only in title, but seemingly in casting and overall creative direction.

Previous rumored titles included Goosebumps: HorrorLand, which seemingly would have explored the amusement park from the book series which featured a variety of different horrific experiences.

In the 2015 film, Jack Black played Goosebumps author R.L. Stine who fell under attack by many of the characters from his books, bringing together a variety of iconic villains. Under the guise of HorrorLand, the sequel could have followed a similar structure and incorporated many different storylines from the books. Additionally, some reports claimed that the film would be told in an anthology format instead of one linear narrative, which would have been well-suited for the HorrorLand premise.

The sequel then reportedly shifted gears and adopted the title “Goosebumps: Slappy Halloween,” teasing the return of the ventriloquist dummy voiced by Black. Stine himself even took to Twitter to confirm this title, though it appears that this title was scrapped as well.

While the studio hasn’t released the film’s synopsis, rumored details about this new narrative have surfaced online, with Backstage‘s details about the film reading, “This film will feature one of the series’ more notorious villains: Slappy, the evil ventriloquist’s dummy who’s hell-bent on jump-starting the Halloween apocalypse. Three friends must stop the stuffed adversary before he ruins Halloween for good.”

Fans will notice that the voice in the video above isn’t that of Black, with the studio yet to confirm whether or not he will be involved in the sequel. The confirmed cast members include Jeremy Ray Taylor (IT), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Ben O’Brien (Manchester by the Sea), and Caleel Harris (Castle Rock) were added as the children of the film. They were later joined by Wendi McLendon-Covey (Reno 911, The Goldbergs), Ken Jeong (Community, The Hangover), and Chris Parnell (30 Rock, Archer).

Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween lands in theaters October 12th.

