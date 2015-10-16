New Book Beware: The Art of Goosebumps to Celebrate Iconic Artwork of R.L. Stine's Series

✖

Arguably more well-known than the stories themselves, R.L. Stine's Goosebumps book series's covers found the perfect blend of cartoonish and creepy, as Tim Jacobus' neon-soaked art seared its way into the brains of young readers, with those covers being celebrated in the upcoming book Beware: The Art of Goosebumps. The new book was written by Sarah Rodriguez and features not only Jacobus' stunning artwork, but also an inside glimpse into the making of the covers, which makes The Art of Goosebumps a must-have for devout fans of the series. Beware: The Art of Goosebumps is now available for pre-order and hits shelves on April 20th.

The book is described, "Featuring tons of fun facts about the series alongside a walkthrough of all books and covers in the Goosebumps collections, this art book is a must-have for old and new fans alike!

"In the summer of 1992, Scholastic tasked two terrifyingly talented artists with creating the cover paintings for the books that would premiere the Goosebumps series. At that time, four books in the line were being market-tested by the publisher to see how young readers would react to R.L. Stine’s particular brand of humor-tinged horror. One element that was sure to catch the attention of little eyes everywhere was striking cover art, and, boy, did they find it!

(Photo: Dynamite Entertainment/Scholastic)

"The imagery provided by the covers of the Goosebumps series is part and parcel to the '90s Kid zeitgeist, helping to create a visual brand for R.L. Stine’s smash-hit horror series. The covers helped set the tone for the numerous adaptations of the series, including a television series, a theatre experience, and, more recently, blockbuster films!"

While the '90s were largely the height of Goosebumps excitement, with the book series also getting its own live-action TV series, the release of the Goosebumps film in 2015 saw a surge in attention being paid to the series. The interest continued when the film got a sequel in 2018, with 2019 even seeing Jacobus reunite with Stine for a new project.

The collaboration came when Jacobus crafted the art for Just Beyond: The Scare School, Stine's graphic novel.

While there has been no news about a possible third Goosebumps movie, this summer is set to see the debut of three Fear Street films, based on Stine's other well-known series.

Beware: The Art of Goosebumps hits shelves on April 20th.

Will you be picking up the book?