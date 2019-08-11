Classic Goosebumps Artist Shares New R.L. Stine Illustration Collaboration

If you’re of a certain age, chances are good that you are familiar with Goosebumps, a franchise largely comprised of horror novels for young adults. The books, and the entire franchise that’s spawned from it, are the creation of author R.L. Stine, but he’s had many collaborators over the years. Most notable of these, of course, is artist Tim Jacobus, who provided the cover illustrations for the original Goosebumps series of books and more. While they haven’t worked together in over a decade, that appears to be changing this coming September.

Jacobus recently revealed that he’s created a new illustration for Stine’s upcoming original graphic novel, Just Beyond: The Scare School. It had previously been announced that The Scare School would serve as the initial entry to an entire line of Just Beyond-branded original graphic novels, with Kelly & Nichole Matthews (Pandora’s Legacy) providing art for this entry, and Julian Totino Tedesco (Life of Captain Marvel) doing the cover. Whether Jacobus has replaced Tedesco, or if Jacobus’ illustration will serve as some kind of alternate, retailer-specific cover or something similar remains unclear, but online listings still show Tedesco’s cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can take a look at the new illustration created by Jacobus for Stine below:

What do you think of the illustration Jacobus has cooked up here? Would you be excited to see him team up with Stine more often in the future? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things Goosebumps!

Just Beyond: The Scare School is scheduled to release on September 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of R.L. Stine right here.