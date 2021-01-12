Netflix's Fear Street Trilogy First Look and Movie Titles Revealed

Author R.L. Stine's Goosebumps series of novels have been brought to life for both movies and TV series, but anyone familiar with the author also knows about his Fear Street series of books, which skewed a little older and a little more frightening than his more well-known series. While the coronavirus pandemic impacted not only the productions of movies and TV, Stine fans are in luck that Netflix completed their trilogy of Fear Street films despite those complications, with all three films coming to the service this summer. In a preview of the streaming service's slate of films, we witnessed our first look at the series, with the trilogy separately confirming the titles of the films. Check out the first look in the sizzle reel above and learn more about the trilogy below.

Fear Street: 1994 - In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims.

Fear Street: 1978 - In 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it’s too late.

Fear Street - 1666 - In 1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it’s up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town’s curse, before it’s too late.

All three films were directed by Leigh Janiak and all star Gillian Jacobs. The actress previously shared her excitement at the ambitious project, which saw all three installments being film consecutively and all reportedly debut this summer.

"I grew up reading R.L. Stine myself, so I remember getting an email from agents being like, 'I don't know if you've ever heard of this,' I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'" Jacobs shared with ComicBook.com. "I can't tell you how many R.L. Stine books I read growing up. It was so much fun. Leigh [Janiak], who wrote and directed three films back to back, truly the undertaking, they're still in post-production on them. She did an incredible job. The cast on that is so great. And it was really, really fun and I think that people are gonna love them. And as a childhood R.L. Stine fan, I was so excited to be a part of them."'

