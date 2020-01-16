Gremlins Returning to Theaters This December With 4DX Screenings

In honor of its 35th anniversary, the horror-comedy classic Gremlins will be returning to the big screen at select Regal theaters for a week beginning on December 5th, which includes 4DX screenings. Making the timing of the screenings even more fitting is that fans will be able to witness the adventure up on the big screen during the holiday season, with recent years seeing the film embraced as a seminal genre film for the Christmas season, given the holiday’s incorporation into the narrative. You can head to Regal’s official website to find participating theaters near you and to purchase tickets for screenings.

In the film, a young boy is gifted a mysterious creature, known as a “mogwai,” with the specific instructions to never get it wet, feed them after midnight, or expose them to bright light. After accidentally getting his adorable Gizmo wet, the mogwai multiplies itself, with those new creatures being much more mischievous, finding a way to eat after midnight to turn into horrifying Gremlins to begin to wreak havoc on the community.

The film was successful enough to spawn the sequel Gremlins: The New Batch, which took the creatures to a high-tech skyscraper to cause chaos.

While the last film in the franchise came out nearly three decades ago, fans are still hoping a new film could come together. No official plans have been revealed for more big-screen adventures, but original writer Chris Columbus has previously teased he was interested in developing a reboot.

“Gremlins we are actively talking about that. So that’s what I am working on with my production company 1492 Pictures,” Columbus shared with Metro. “It will almost definitely be a reboot.”

Were the franchise to deliver a reboot, it would likely be more appealing to fans, as Columbus previously revealed he had worked on a script for a third film in which Gizmo would meet his demise.

“I’m really proud of the script,” Columbus shared with SlashFilm. “It is as twisted and dark as anything, so we’ll see. It’s always a budgetary conversation when we’re going to shoot it. I wanted to go back to the really twisted sensibility of the first movie. I found that was a very easy place for me to fall back into and start writing again so hopefully we’ll see that movie soon.”

When the interviewer suggested potentially taking Gizmo out of the picture for good, Columbus confessed, “I think it probably is a good idea to be honest with you.” He added, “Too many people are dying.”

Check out Gremlins on the big screen starting on Thursday, December 5th.

