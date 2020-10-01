Horror Fans Will Want to Check Out Peacock's Impressive Library This Halloween
To get in the mood for Halloween, horror movie fans will turn to one of their beloved streaming services to revisit their favorite genre classics, and while we all might have our go-to services to check out, there's an impressive newcomer on the block, as Peacock gives all other streaming services a run for their money. The service offers audiences not only horror movie classics and contemporary favorites, but it also has a number of TV series that will remind you why you're afraid of the dark, as well as family-friendly tales of terror. Check out some of their horror highlights that are all available now on the platform.
Here's a full rundown of the horror stories available on the service:
The Harry Potter Film Series
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010/2011)
Halloween Essentials
- You Should Have Left
- The Grudge
- Dracula
- Frankenstein
- Psycho
- Jigsaw
- Monster House
- Tyler Perry's Boo 2!
- Zombieland
- The Purge
- The Birds
- Dawn of the Dead
- The Invisible Man
- American Psycho
Family Tricks & Treats
- Monster House
- Monster High: Fri Night Frights
- Monster High: Ghouls Rule
- Monster High: Boo York
- Monster High: Haunted
- Monster High: Freaky Fusion
- MH: Why Ghouls Fall in Love?
- MH: Scaris, City of Frights
- MH: Great Scarrier Reef
- MH: Escape from Skull Shores
- MH: Frights, Camera, Action!
- R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly
- R.L. Stine's Monsterville
- Mostly Ghostly 2
- Mostly Ghostly 3
- R.L. Stine: The Haunting Hours
- The Little Ghost
- Pac-Man & Ghostly Adventures
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Hauntings & Possessions
- The Amityville Haunting
- Sinister
- Mama
- The Grudge
- The Exorcist III
- The Haunting in Connecticut
- Down a Dark Hall
- The Wilding
- Annelise: The Exorcist
- The Bell Witch Haunting
Spellbinding & Spinechilling
- Alfred Hitchcock Presents
- Alfred Hitchcock Hour
- Charmed
- Firestarter: Rekindled
- The Purge
- Paranormal Witness
- Ghost Hunters International
- Forensic Files
- Sacred Lies
- The Munsters
- Eureka
- Warehouse 13
- Unsolved Mysteries
Watch If You Dare
- Jigsaw
- Sleepaway Camp
- Mama
- The Grudge
- The Purge
- Sinister
- Captivity
- The Amityville Haunting
- Leatherface
- The Haunting in Connecticut
- The Exorcist III
- You Should Have Left
Funny Frights
- Zombieland
- Tyler Perry's Boo 2!
- Cooties
- Matinee
- R.I.P.D.
- The Ghost and Mr. Chicken
- Abbott & Costello Invisible Man
- Abbott & Costello: Mummy
- Abbott & Costello: Frankenstein
- A & C: Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Thrills & Chills
- Knock Knock
- Play Misty for Me
- Fear
- American Psycho
- The Crush
- Hard Candy
- Open Windows
- Anna
- Horsemen
- The Boy Next Door
- Open Windows
The Living Dead
- Dawn of the Dead
- House of the Dead
- Zombieland
- Zoombies
- Zombie Night
- Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies
Hitchcock: The Master of Suspense
- Psycho
- Rear Window
- Vertigo
- The Birds
- Rope
- Saboteur
- Shadow of a Doubt
- The Trouble With Harry
- The Man Who Knew Too Much
- Marnie
- Topaz
- Torn Curtain
- Frenzy
- Family Plot
Classic Monsters
-
Dracula
- Frankenstein
- Bride of Frankenstein
- The Invisible Man
- Creature From the Black Lagoon
- Frankenstein Meets Wolfman
- Phantom of the Opera
- The Phantom of the Opera
- The Curse of the Werewolf
- Abbott & Costello: Frankenstein
- Abbott & Costello Invisible Man
- Abbott & Costello: Mummy
- Abbott & Costello: Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
What movie are you most excited to check out? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!