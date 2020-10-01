Horror Fans Will Want to Check Out Peacock's Impressive Library This Halloween

✖

To get in the mood for Halloween, horror movie fans will turn to one of their beloved streaming services to revisit their favorite genre classics, and while we all might have our go-to services to check out, there's an impressive newcomer on the block, as Peacock gives all other streaming services a run for their money. The service offers audiences not only horror movie classics and contemporary favorites, but it also has a number of TV series that will remind you why you're afraid of the dark, as well as family-friendly tales of terror. Check out some of their horror highlights that are all available now on the platform.

Here's a full rundown of the horror stories available on the service:

The Harry Potter Film Series

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010/2011)

Halloween Essentials

You Should Have Left

Dracula

Frankenstein

Psycho

Tyler Perry's Boo 2!

Zombieland

The Purge

The Birds

Dawn of the Dead

The Invisible Man

American Psycho

Family Tricks & Treats

Monster High: Fri Night Frights

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Boo York

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

MH: Why Ghouls Fall in Love?

MH: Scaris, City of Frights

MH: Great Scarrier Reef

MH: Escape from Skull Shores

MH: Frights, Camera, Action!

R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly

R.L. Stine's Monsterville

Mostly Ghostly 2

Mostly Ghostly 3

R.L. Stine: The Haunting Hours

The Little Ghost

Pac-Man & Ghostly Adventures

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Hauntings & Possessions

The Amityville Haunting

Sinister

Mama

The Exorcist III

The Haunting in Connecticut

Down a Dark Hall

The Wilding

Annelise: The Exorcist

The Bell Witch Haunting

Spellbinding & Spinechilling

Alfred Hitchcock Presents

Alfred Hitchcock Hour

Charmed

Firestarter: Rekindled

Paranormal Witness

Ghost Hunters International

Forensic Files

Sacred Lies

The Munsters

Eureka

Warehouse 13

Unsolved Mysteries

Watch If You Dare

Captivity

Leatherface

Funny Frights

Cooties

Matinee

R.I.P.D.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken

Abbott & Costello Invisible Man

Abbott & Costello: Mummy

Abbott & Costello: Frankenstein

A & C: Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Thrills & Chills

Knock Knock

Play Misty for Me

Fear

American Psycho

The Crush

Hard Candy

Open Windows

Anna

Horsemen

The Boy Next Door

The Living Dead

Dawn of the Dead

House of the Dead

Zoombies

Zombie Night

Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies

Hitchcock: The Master of Suspense

Rear Window

Vertigo

Rope

Saboteur

Shadow of a Doubt

The Trouble With Harry

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Marnie

Topaz

Torn Curtain

Frenzy

Family Plot

Classic Monsters

Bride of Frankenstein

Creature From the Black Lagoon

Frankenstein Meets Wolfman

Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera

The Curse of the Werewolf

