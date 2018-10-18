New Halloween Ends Image Turns the Table on Iconic Michael Myers Injury

Nearly 45 years after being stabbed by Laurie Strode with a knitting needle, Halloween Ends will see Michael Myers returning the favor, as confirmed by a new photo shared by USA Today. Back in the original Halloween, Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) found herself being attacked by "The Shape," though her quick thinking saw her grab the nearest weapon available, using a knitting needle to stab her attacker. This new image confirms that audiences can likely expect a number of different homages to various parts of the Halloween franchise, given that it's set to be the final showdown between Laurie and Michael. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.

Universal Pictures describes the film, "After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive. Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror's first 'final girl' and the role that launched Curtis' career. Curtis has portrayed Laurie for more than four decades now, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise's highest-grossing chapter and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman.

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

Back in 2018, the first of the David Gordon Green-directed sequels featured a number of different homages, tributes, and Easter eggs to the original Halloween, largely due to it being a direct continuation of the original movie and it being the first installment in the series since Rob Zombie's Halloween 2 in 2009. With so much riding on that effort, Green did his best to honor the source material while also reintroducing audiences to the iconic feud between Laurie and Michael, which made for one of the biggest critical and financial successes in the franchise.

While last year's Halloween Kills did feature references to former installments in the franchise, it largely offered audiences a more original tale, with the upcoming conclusion of the Green-directed films likely finding more ways to pay its respects to the franchise's history.

Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.

