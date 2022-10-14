Halloween Ends New Look Released, Ending Went Through Changes

Halloween Ends will be unleashed on audiences in six weeks, with Empire Magazine bringing fans a new look at the carnage caused by Michael Myers. Along with the tease of the highly anticipated conclusion to the trilogy of films directed by David Gordon Green, the director recalled to the outlet that he continues to tinker with the ending of the film, knowing that this will be the final chapter in a long-running journey. Given that the changes he addressed all refer to the editing process, his comments likely don't reflect any major changes in story beats, but rather just the timing and pace of how his finale unfolds. Check out the new image below before Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.

"It changes every day," Green shared with the outlet. "In theory, the picture is locked, but this morning I called the editor and said, 'What if we do this one thing...'"

Halloween Ends isn't the first time the series has attempted to deliver a definitive finale, as the first sequel Halloween II back in 1981 was intended to be the conclusion of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' journey. Decades later, fans have proven they can't get enough of the characters, resulting in various revivals, reboots, and retcons. The new film is expected to be the end of the line for Jamie Lee Curtis' involvement in the series, as well as original director John Carpenter's involvement in the franchise, with him serving as a producer and composer.

"I speak with John and Jamie Lee Curtis regularly about it," the director detailed. "It's exciting, uncertain, satisfying, and sad. I've enjoyed the ride but it's probably time to get off. I think we're gonna go out with a bang."

In 2018's Halloween, Myers was left to burn in a blazing inferno, with Halloween Kills picking up almost immediately where its predecessor left off. The opening moments confirmed Myers wasn't at all contained, with the film showcasing his murderous path through Haddonfield, Illinois. However, with Halloween Ends jumping four years into the future and being in the wake of Karen Strode's death, the upcoming film is set to have a different atmosphere from what came before it.

Green detailed, "If our second film was free-for-all, violent chaos, this is a more intimate, atmospheric conclusion."

Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.

