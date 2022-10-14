John Carpenter Calls Halloween Ends a "Departure" From Past Michael Myers Movies

This October, Halloween ends with a trick — or treat. More than four decades after she survived the Shape's Babysitter Murders, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) battles boogeyman Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) for the last time in Halloween Ends. A sequel to 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, the conclusion of director David Gordon Green's rebooted trilogy ends Michael Myers' 40-year reign of terror that started in John Carpenter's Halloween in 1978. In an interview for The Thing's 40th anniversary, the trilogy producer and composer teased the finale hitting theaters on October 14: expect the unexpected.

"Well, it's Halloween, and it ends," a cryptic Carpenter told SYFY WIRE with a laugh. "You'll see it's a departure from the others. It's interesting. Dave is a really good director. I love working with him."

Green revealed a four-year time jump picking up after Halloween night 2018 and — spoiler warning for Halloween Kills — the death of Laurie's daughter, Karen Strode (Judy Greer). Kills ended with Michael Myers killing Karen in the childhood home where he murdered his older sister, Judith, 40 years earlier. Now the surviving Strode women want vengeance.

According to original Shape actor Nick Castle, who will make a cameo in the new movie, Halloween Ends has "a very surprising storyline, an ending for everyone." Castle teased during a recent convention appearance: "It's absolutely something I don't think you would have ever guessed in terms of the way it's going to unroll."

"[Halloween Ends is] a very different in tone from Halloween [2018] and Halloween Kills, and I think that's part of my self-indulgence. I very often jump around in genres and explore different themes and characters through movies," Green told The Hollywood Reporter, promising a shocking twist ending for Halloween Ends. "So I've made a point for my own interest as a fan to take different technical approaches to each of the three in this trilogy. So I'm excited to show you guys what we're working on, but we're just cooking it up right now. I'm sure it will evolve."

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Michael O'Leary, Omar Dorsey, and James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers, Halloween Ends opens in theaters on October 14.