Halloween Ends Officially Wraps Production

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis announced weeks ago that she has concluded her time filming Halloween Ends, while members of the crew have now confirmed that the entire production has wrapped. Given the ominous title of the upcoming David Gordon Green-directed movie, this could be the end of the Halloween franchise for quite some time, and will likely be the last time we see Curtis’ Laurie Strode on the big screen. The film was originally slated to have hit theaters last year, though it underwent delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Halloween Ends is currently slated to hit theaters on October 14th.

Special Make-up FX Designer Christopher Nelson was one of many crew members to confirm the production had wrapped on social media.

“Well… that’s that. A wrap on our Halloween trilogy FX Makeup. We have laughed, cried, and blood as flowed on and off-screen. I think fans will be surprised and really love this chapter. See you on October 14th,” Nelson captioned a post showing off a wrap gift. “An honor being a part of this legacy and cinema history. In 1978 when I was 10 years old if you told me I’d be here I wouldn’t have believed it. A giant thank you to [Vincent Van Dyke Effects] and their amazing artists, your work is incredible and I love you all. [Producer Ryan Turerk] for championing me. Wouldn’t be here without you.”

He continued, “David Gordon Green, words cannot express how wonderful it is to work with you. To all the cast and crew [Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Judy Greer] and all my teammates. I love you. Thank you to all of my fx makeup crews throughout these films, you rocked it and know who you are. To Trancas, Universal, Rough House, and Miramax. All good things must end…”

The series has lasted more than 40 years, with one of the longest breaks being between Rob Zombie’s Halloween II in 2009 and Green’s Halloween in 2018. With this trilogy having so many members of the original film involved, fans are wondering how long the series will stay dead for. Original director and co-writer John Carpenter recently addressed whether this will really be the end of the franchise.

“Let me explain the movie business to you: if you take a dollar sign and attach it to anything, there will be somebody who wants to do a sequel. It will live. If the dollar sign is not big enough, no matter what, it will not live,” Carpenter joked with ComicBook.com about what could happen after Halloween Ends. “I don’t know, man. I don’t know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They’re going to shut it off, end it. It’s what David has in mind. That’s fine.”

Halloween Ends is scheduled to land in theaters on October 14th.

