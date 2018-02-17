Jamie Lee Curtis Posts New ‘Halloween’ Sequel Self-Portrait as Laurie Strode

With filming in full swing on the new Halloween sequel, star Jamie Lee Curtis took a moment to share a self-portrait with her fans to show off what Laurie Strode would look like today.

The actress shared the photo of herself with the caption, “Set self portrait. Survivor. Protector.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With most of her friends not surviving the events of the original Halloween, clearly Curtis’ first comment refers to her will to survive. The other interesting element of her comment comes from calling herself a “protector,” implying that she has taken time in the years since her encounter with Michael Myers to develop her skills to protect those that she loves.

In the new film, Judy Greer plays Laurie’s daughter while Andi Matichak plays Laurie’s granddaughter. Much like Laurie’s role in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, it looks like Laurie hasn’t spent all of her time in the decades since the fateful encounter just hoping she never comes across Michael, but actively takes steps to figure out how to defend herself to protect those she loves.

The original film featured a young Michael Myers killing his older sister on Halloween night, resulting in his being locked away in a mental institution. 15 years later, Michael escapes the facility to return to his hometown, picking off teens on his way towards Laurie. Her resilience and some life-saving timing from his former doctor, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence), ends Michael’s reign of terror.

Halloween drew no connection between Michael’s motives and his connection to Laurie, with the second film confirming that Laurie was Michael’s long-lost sister. Subsequent sequels often used the familial connection to explain why Michael went on killing sprees, attempting to kill his sister, niece or other various branches of the family tree.

Co-writers of the upcoming sequel, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, have explained that their new film will ignore all of the sequels and focus on continuing the story that originated in the first film.

“We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one,” McBride told Yahoo!. “It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality. It’s as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way.”

If this is the case, it’s possible the filmmakers will completely abandon the family aspect of the series and create a new motive for Michael’s killings.

The Halloween sequel will hit theaters on October 19.

[H/T Twitter, jamieleecurtis]