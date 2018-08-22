‘Halloween’ 4K Release Gets All-New Trailer

An all-new Halloween sequel will be landing in theaters this October, though that’s not the only thing fans of the franchise are looking forward to — the original film will debut on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on Sept. 25th. Check out the trailer for the disc above and learn more about the set’s special features below.

On a black and unholy Halloween night years ago, little Michael Myers brutally slaughtered his sister in cold blood. But for the last fifteen years, town residents have rested easy, knowing that he was safely locked away in a mental hospital — until tonight. Tonight, Michael returns to the same quiet neighborhood to relive his grisly murder again…and again…and again. For this is a night of evil. Tonight is Halloween!

Special features on the set include:

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director John Carpenter and Actor Jamie Lee Curtis

“The Night She Came Home” Featurette

“On Location: 25 Years Later” Featurette

TV Version Footage

Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Weeks after this set hits shelves, fans will get to witness the events of the new Halloween, which serves as a direct sequel to the original film. While this film will mark the 11th entry in the franchise, the new film will ignore all films other than the original, which puts Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode in an all-new position.

“Laurie Strode had something happen to her that no one in our lives should ever have happen and she just reacted in her intelligent way to save her life. Period. End of story, the movie ends,” Curtis pointed out to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “This new movie picks up 40 years later and what happened is, 40 years later, there was no trauma therapy. No one went in and gave her mental health services. She was raised by Midwestern, simple people who said, ‘Baby, you’re okay,’ and she went back to school two days later with just a little scar on her arm and that’s it.”

Laurie has often played a victim in the series’ sequels, though this new film sees the character taking back her agency and anticipating a confrontation with Michael Myers.

“Laurie Strode was a 17-year-old high school student who nobody paid any attention to. And now she is demanding a moment, and that’s who we meet 40 years later. It’s powerful,” Curtis shared. “And that’s what [co-writer/director] David [Gordon Green] so beautifully has woven back and you’ve left this woman with nothing but, she’s become the boy who cried wolf. She is that persevering woman who has spent every day of her adulthood…she was 17. Every day of her adult life has been spent preparing for when [Michael Myers is] coming back, where he’s coming back.”

Grab a copy of the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack Sept. 25th and see the new film in theaters on Oct. 19th. UPDATE: The film is available to pre-order on Amazon now with a 12% discount.

