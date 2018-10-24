Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Cast Members Couldn’t Sleep, Felt Crazed During Filming

During the binging of The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix‘s hit horror series, audiences have admitted to experiencing nightmares, loss of sleep, and anxiety based on the unsettling sights they saw in the show. However hard you might think it is to watch though, it was even more difficult for the show’s cast, who lived in this terrifying world for nine months.

In an interview with Metro, Hill House stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Elizabeth Reaser both admitted to losing sleep during the filming of the show, thanks to what it did to their imaginations.

Jackson-Cohen, who plays the adult version of Luke Crain on the show, said that he started feel and see things in his room at night when they were getting ready to start production.

“Obviously you know, because we’re actors, we’ve got stupid imaginations,” the actor said. “In prep I started to think that someone was sat at the end of my bed in the night and stupid shit like that.”

Reaser, best known to fans as Shirley, agreed with her co-star. While she didn’t have any supernatural encounters, she said that pretending to be a part of something for so long affects your reality.

“I had no ghostly interactions but I feel like there’s something that happens to your unconscious when you’re pretending like this for nine months,” she explained. “It’s more not being able to sleep, feeling crazed.”

Jackson-Cohen went on to say that the collective cast had trouble sleeping at one point. Phone calls from one actor to another would reveal that none of them could fall asleep.

“There was like a week when all of us,” Jackson-Cohen began. “We shot for nine months and I remember calling you [Elizabeth] one day and you just hadn’t slept. I just can’t sleep because, like you say, when you’re drumming that stuff up for so long, you kind of get a hang-up on it.”

