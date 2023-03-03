Hellboy: The Crooked Man Adds Yellowstone and Resident Evil Stars

Earlier this week, Millennium Media confirmed that Jack Kesy had been tapped to take on the titular role in Hellboy: The Crooked Man, with the studio announcing today that Yellowstone's Jefferson White and Resident Evil's Adeline Rudolph have also been added to the project. The film will be directed by Brian Taylor from a script by Chris Golden and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. What is sure to excite audiences about these additions, along with the performers being talented themselves, is how many casting announcements have been revealed in such a short amount of time, surely building excitement that the project is coming together relatively quickly. Stay tuned for details on Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Per press release, "Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past.

"Jefferson White is best known for his roles in Paramount's Primetime Emmy-nominated Yellowstone, Endeavor's Eileen, and IFC Films' God's Country. His upcoming projects include A24's Civil War. Adeline Rudolph is best known for her roles in Netflix's Resident Evil starring Ella Balinska, Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starring Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, and Tati Gabrielle, and The CW's Riverdale starring Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, K.J. Apa, and Madeline Petsch."

Hellboy made his big-screen debut in 2004 in a project starring Ron Perlman that was directed by Guillermo del Toro, and while that film was a hit with fans, it fell short of financial expectations. Following del Toro's Oscar win for Pan's Labyrinth, he had the chance to deliver the sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, which similarly struggled at the box office. Back in 2019, David Harbour took the reins of the franchise for a new take on the material, with behind-the-scenes challenges seeing that film become both a financial and critical disappointment.

Taylor recently shared what he aims to explore with this new take on the concept.

"I pitched an R-rated folk-horror movie and the team here at Millennium have been nothing but supportive. It's a great group of people, and they love horror," Taylor revealed to Collider. "We've definitely had a discussion of, you know, it doesn't really serve anybody to make something R for R's sake. To say it has to be R so we have to add A, B, and C. But this material, this original material is dark and scary and violent and adult. So in order to really embrace that, we just don't wanna have any handcuffs on."

Stay tuned for details on Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments!