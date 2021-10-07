New Hellraiser on Hulu Confirmed to Have Female Pinhead Played by Sense8 Star

The all-new take on Clive Barker’s story “The Hellbound Heart” has wrapped production, with Hulu confirming the complete casting details on their new Hellraiser, which includes confirmation that the new “Pinhead” is played by Sense8 star Jamie Clayton. Unlike other popular horror franchises in which there are specific identities and histories behind recognizable killers, the Hellraiser franchise has always allowed room for interpretation, given the demonic background of the figures, with this new take on Pinhead sure to excite fans. Additionally, it has been confirmed that Barker himself served as a producer on the movie, having brought his own story to life for the first Hellraiser back in 1987. The new Hellraiser does not yet have a release date.

The new film is described as a “loyal, yet evolved re-imagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic.”

The film also stars Odessa A’zion (Grand Army, Mark, Mary, & Some Other People), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why, Ratched), Goran Visnjic (The Boys, ER), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks, Love, Simon), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Into the Dark), Aoife Hinds (Normal People, Anne Boleyn), and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049, Succession).

The film was directed by David Bruckner from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, with the trio having previously delivered fans The Night House earlier this year. The script came from a story by David S. Goyer.

“From the moment I first read ‘The Hellbound Heart,’ Clive Barker became one of my literary heroes,” Goyer shared in the statement. “His work is transgressive and completely redefined the horror genre. Under the guiding hand of David Bruckner, we’re going back to the source and taking our inspiration from that original novella.”

Barker added, “Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before. This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.”

