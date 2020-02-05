Hocus Pocus Star Shares Excitement for Sequel, Admits She’s Open to Return

Rumors of a Hocus Pocus sequel being developed have circulated for years, with a report from last October claiming that the sequel would be developed for Disney+, as original star Thora Birch has recently shared her excitement about the project and volunteered her services, were the story to require her. While the film might not have initially been a major hit, syndicated screenings over the year have developed it a passionate following, with a 2018 novel serving as a sequel to the original 1993 film. It’s currently unknown what the plot of the potential sequel will be or any sort of timeline of when the project could begin to move forward.

“I’m excited for it,” Birch shared with HollywoodLife. “They’ve been talking about this reboot for five years. I’m excited to see what it all looks like. I know a little bit about a couple of ideas for stories, but I don’t know where it’s all going to fall at the end of the day.”

While the sequel novel did feature the original characters from the film, it also moved the story forward to explore an adventure with their kids. Given the lack of official information about the upcoming project, it’s somewhat unclear if the new film would serve as a direct sequel or some sort of reimagining for a new generation. Whatever shape the new film might take, Birch is open to a return.

“If they would have me,” Birch admitted of her potential return. “Depending on [the storyline]. I’m sure Dani’s not going to be selling crack in an alley anywhere, so I’m pretty open-minded.”

The biggest star of the original film is Bette Midler, who continues to be an icon in Hollywood. A big question would be whether or not Midler would return, while she previously joked that she hopes the project moves forward sooner rather than later and that she, too, would be open to a return.

“Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse,” Midler shared with Entertainment Tonight last year. “We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred Sanderson] is, of course, one of my favorite characters.”

