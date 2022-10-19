A Couple of Major Horror Franchises Are Heading to Hulu

The arrival of November doesn't mean the horror movie marathons have to end. Halloween season is coming to an end in just a couple of weeks, but Hulu is keeping the spooky party going into next month. On Tuesday, Hulu revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster throughout November, and it includes a couple of wildly popular horror genres.

On November 1st, Hulu is adding four films from the Underworld movie franchise. Underworld, Underworld Evolution, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, and Underworld Awakening are all among the streamer's new arrivals to kick off the month.

One day later, on November 2nd, the majority of the Saw films are hitting Hulu. The recently released Jigsaw isn't among the titles coming to Hulu, but the rest of the franchise is being added.

What Else Is Coming to Hulu in November?

Hulu has a lot of movies and shows arriving in November, but the first day of the month will see the majority of the new additions. Here's a list of all the movies coming to Hulu on November 1st:

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

8 Mile (2002)

A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Aquamarine (2006)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Black Christmas (2006)

The Call (2013)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away

Catering Christmas (2022)

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

City of Angels (1998)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Guess Who's Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Horses of McBride (2012)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

It's Christmas Carol! (2012)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kollek (1995)

The Last Song (2010)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

Mama (2013)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The Net (1995)

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Oblivion (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Open Season 3 (2011)

The Patriot (2000)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

The Raven (2012)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Silent Hill (2006)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Still Alice (2015)

Stir Crazy (1980)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Talk To Her (2002)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This Means War (2010)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Tootsie (1982)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)