I Like Scary Movies Immersive Exhibit Returning With New Friday the 13th Attraction

Back by popular demand, the I Like Scary Movies exhibit is returning to Los Angeles to allow guests a unique perspective and reimagining of their favorite horror movies, with the encore edition of the exhibit adding an all-new Friday the 13th attraction. The event will also see the return of exhibits honoring The Shining, A Nightmare on Elm Street, IT, and Beetlejuice, allowing guests to immerse themselves in their favorite terrifying tales like never before. The encore presentation of I Like Scary Movies opens on September 20th and will run through November 17th. You can purchase tickets through their official website.

Per press release, “The interactive art installation featuring reimagined worlds of iconic scary movies, I Like Scary Movies Experience, will open its doors September 20th-November 17th in downtown LA for an encore engagement. Produced by Ultra Productions and inspired by some of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and New Line Cinema’s most iconic scary movies. The experience will feature a brand new exhibit inspired by Friday the 13th, among other fan-favorite installations, including the first Blockbuster IT chapter, The Shining, Beetlejuice, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. General Admission tickets are $39 and are available to purchase online.”

“I Like Scary Movies is a groundbreaking interactive art installation that is a true celebration of some of the most beloved horror films. Attendees can expect to experience the iconic horror films that they love in a completely new way with unique art creations by Maximillian and incredible photo opportunities. Guests will ‘visit’ Crystal Lake from Friday the 13th; check out The Shining‘s Overlook Hotel to meet the creepy twins; and wander through Beetlejuice’s graveyard on the way to the Netherworld Waiting Room. Fans are also welcome to enter Freddy’s boiler room from A Nightmare on Elm Street on their way to Pennywise’s lair from IT.

“The I Like Scary Movies experience is brought to life by Maximillian, the experiential artist behind many Hollywood studio activations. As a life-long Halloween lover, he couldn’t resist re-opening for the Halloween season. ‘I grew up loving the Halloween season,’ said Maximillian. ‘Every year, my grandmother would let me destroy her house with decorations, and each year I would go bigger and bigger. Her support really helped shape my love for scary movies and ultimately put me on the path to become an experiential artist.’

“Not designed as a jump scare traditional haunt, the I Like Scary Movies exhibit is a perfect way to re-live movies that inspired the horror genre. During the incredibly successful first installment of the exhibit last spring, thousands of fans from every state in the U.S. and various countries reveled in the one-of-a-kind experience inspired by some of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and New Line Cinema’s most iconic scary films, resulting in countless photos shared around the world. The exhibit also had its share of celebrity guests, who joined in to share their love of scary movies.”

You can head to the I Like Scary Movies official website to purchase tickets.

