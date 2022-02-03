Insidious 5: Patrick Wilson Offers Update on Production Start

After nearly a decade away from playing a substantial role in the Insidious franchise, original actor Patrick Wilson is returning to the franchise in a major way by not only starring in, but also directing Insidious 5, which he confirmed is expected to start shooting in a few months. In addition to starring in the first two films, Wilson also appeared in 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key, though the most recent two films focused more on Lin Shaye’s paranormal investigator character than on Wilson’s Josh Lambert or the horrors that centered around his family. When it was announced, Insidious 5 touted a 2022 release date.

In addition to confirming with ScreenRant that the project aimed to start shooting in the spring, Wilson detailed of his connection to the project, “It’s something that I’m super passionate about, and there hasn’t been a day since they pitched me the idea that I haven’t been all in. It’s been a lot of work by Scott Teems, the writer, and me. And Leigh Whannell has helped out obviously a ton, and of course Blumhouse is a great partner. I’ve done a bunch of stuff with them, so I couldn’t be happier to have my first experience with a very helpful and comfortable group of people that, for some reason, trust me. So, we’ll see.”

Wilson isn’t the only original star returning, as Tye Simpkins is also slated to star in the project.

The original film explored the Lambert family, with Dalton (Simpkins) suffering an injury that makes him the target of a supernatural threat. When Elise Rainier (Shaye) attempts to offer assistance, we learn about how Dalton’s father (Wilson) was similarly targetted by a supernatural being in his childhood. The new film is set to explore how the Lamberts cope with the events that happened 10 years earlier as Dalton is heading to college.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices,” Wilson shared in a statement. when the project was announced “Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full-circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into The Further we go.”

