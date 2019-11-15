Patrick Wilson Open to Return for Insidious 5

First debuting in 2010, the Insidious franchise became one of the markers of the “Blumhouse model” of feature filmmaking, low-cost productions aiming for high returns. Produced on a reported budget of $1.5 million, the first film in the series brought in over $97 million worldwide and spawned a series that produced three sequels which have brought in a combined $539.4 million worldwide. Directed by James Wan, that film marked the first collaboration between Wan and actor Patrick Wilson, who would go on to work on four more films in the time since. While the future of the Insidious franchise is a question mark, Wilson himself says he’s not ruling out a return.

“I never look at anything as closed,” Wilson told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. “I don’t know what you would do, but I never felt like it was closed. I just felt like for Josh Lambert, we’ve already seen him possessed and free of possession. There’s not a whole lot for that guy to do anymore. I don’t know where they would want to go with the series, but I never close any doors. There’s no big red door that’s closed.”

Wilson went on to say that there’s been no specific talks about a return for him in the series, but that he remains in contact with Jason Blum, James Wan, and Leigh Whannel. The actor conceded that despite no aversion to returning, it boils down to one thing: where would you take the story next? Wilson’s character Josh Lambert appeared in the first two films, battling the demonic entity known as The Red Face Demon, while becoming possessed himself by the evil Bride in Black in the sequel. The third and fourth films in the series focused on Lin Shaye’s Elise Ranier and other new characters, leaving the Lambert family behind.

It’s unclear where the Insidious franchise will go next, but Shaye herself revealed earlier this week that she’s heard “rumblings” about its future, noting however that no script exists for a fifth film in the series.

“I kind of have an idea what the story might be about, and that I don’t feel comfortable talking about, because nothing has been brought out into the open,” Shaye revealed to Daily Dead. “But as far as I’ve heard, there will be another one. And it’ll be sort of a different setup in a way, of some of the same characters from a couple of the past episodes, too.”

Check back here for further details on the future of the Insidious franchise as we learn them.