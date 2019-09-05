IT CHAPTER TWO Eyeing Record $200 Million Global Box Office Opening

In September 2017, Andy Muschietti and Warner Bros. broke several box office records with the release of their adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic horror novel, IT. Featuring just half of the story that spans roughly 30 years, IT became an instant sensation and, to no one’s surprise, IT CHAPTER TWO was quickly announced. With Muschietti back at the helm and veteran actors like Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy playing older versions of the kids from the first film, Warner Bros. is looking to make history once again with the release of the sequel this weekend.

According to a new report from Deadline, IT CHAPTER TWO is set for a record-breaking $200 million worldwide opening at the box office. That would easily top the opening weekend haul of the first IT, which delivered a whopping $189.7 million.

The difference this time around is that CHAPTER TWO is likely going to make more money in International markets than its predecessor. $123.4 million of IT‘s massive opening weekend came solely from the North American box office. However, IT CHAPTER TWO is eyeing a domestic opening just about $90 million, perhaps as high as $100 million. More than half of its opening weekend gross is expected to come from other markets, a rare feat for an R-rated horror film.

It helps that Warner Bros. is launching IT CHAPTER TWO in several markets at once, compared to the staggered release strategy of the first film.

IT CHAPTER TWO should be the final installment in the franchise, as it wraps up the story told in King’s original source material. However, there is such a rich mythology baked into the tale that Muschietti believes it could continue in some form down the line.

“There is a whole mythology to the book though,” Muschietti told io9. “Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material.”

