IT CHAPTER TWO and Joker Are Most Anticipated Fall Movies According to Fandango Poll

Audiences are proving that they’re down with the clowns when it comes to theatrical offerings this fall, as a new survey of Fandango users confirms that IT CHAPTER TWO and Joker are the two most anticipated fall movies. These statistics likely won’t surprise most, as 2017’s IT went on to become one of the year’s biggest hits, taking in more than $700 million worldwide. Joker, meanwhile, delivers audiences a spinoff film focusing solely on the iconic Batman villain, having previously been featured in Batman, The Dark Knight, and Suicide Squad, all of which went on to become not only box office successes but veritable cultural phenomena.

“With a fall chill in the air, IT CHAPTER TWO wins the fan vote as the season’s most anticipated movie and is outselling any other horror movie in presales,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis shared on their site. “Members of the Losers’ Club aren’t kids anymore, and fans are excited to see them return to where the horror all began. IT CHAPTER TWO delivers tons of memorable scares and is a terrific companion to the previous film.”

Check out the full breakdown of the survey below.

Top 10 Most Anticipated Fall Movies:

IT CHAPTER TWO Joker Frozen II Terminator: Dark Fate Zombieland: Double Tap Maleficent: Mistress of Evil A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Downton Abbey Charlie’s Angels Ad Astra

Top 10 Most Anticipated Fall Female Performances:

Linda Hamilton (as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate) Angelina Jolie (as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) Jessica Chastain (as Beverly Marsh in IT CHAPTER TWO) Emma Stone (as Wichita in Zombieland 2: Double Tap) Maggie Smith (as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey) Michelle Pfeiffer (as Queen Ingrith in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) Emilia Clarke (as Kate in Last Christmas) Natalie Portman (in Lucy Cola in Lucy in the Sky) Kristen Stewart (as Sabina Wilson in Charlie’s Angels) Jennifer Lopez (as Ramona in Hustlers)

Top 10 Most Anticipated Fall Male Performances:

Tom Hanks (as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) Joaquin Phoenix (as Joker in Joker) Arnold Schwarzenegger (as The Terminator in Terminator: Dark Fate) Woody Harrelson (as Tallahassee in Zombieland 2: Double Tap) Will Smith (as Henry Brogan / Junior in Gemini Man) Bill Skarsgard (as Pennywise in IT CHAPTER TWO) Brad Pitt (as Roy McBride in Ad Astra) Sylvester Stallone (as Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood) Bill Hader (as Richie Tozier in IT CHAPTER TWO) Matt Damon (as Caroll Shelby in Ford v. Ferrari)

Most Anticipated Pairings:

Matt Damon & Christian Bale (in Ford v. Ferrari) Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz (in Joker) Jessica Chastain & James McAvoy (in IT CHAPTER TWO) Angelina Jolie & Elle Fanning (in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) Luke Wilson & Woody Harrelson (in Zombieland 2: Double Tap)

Most Anticipated Action Movies:

Terminator: Dark Fat Zombieland 2: Double Tap Charlie’s Angels Ford v. Ferrari Rambo: Last Blood

Most Anticipated Family Movies:

Frozen II Maleficent: Mistress of Evil The Addams Family Abominable Arctic Dogs

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th. Joker hits theaters on October 4th.

