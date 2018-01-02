This Deleted ‘IT’ Scene Shows More Character Deaths

Trying to fit Stephen King‘s entire 1,100-page IT into one film was a task too daunting to surmount, resulting in director Andy Muschietti deciding to fracture the storyline into two parts. Even within one feature film, not everything the filmmaker shot made it to the final cut, much like the scene below in which Henry Bowers stalks the Losers’ Club with his friends’ dead bodies in his car. The below deleted scene will appear on the home video release of the film, hitting shelves on January 9.

In the theatrical cut of the film, Henry Bowers (Nicholas Hamilton) is pushed to the point of derangement following the torment of the presence that lurks Derry, Maine, causing him to murder his father. The scene above shows that his murder spree doesn’t end there, going on to even kill his friends before stalking the Losers’ Club.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the film’s Blu-ray hasn’t officially been released domestically, it hit shelves in Australia weeks ago, leading one user on the Blu-ray.com forum to release the details of what each deleted scene contains.

Check out what bonus content you’ll find on the disc below:

Georgie Catches Boat (Opening Gag Scene) : “When Georgie grabs for the boat in the opening…he gets it and walks away, saying ‘See you later!’ to a frustrated Pennywise. Gotta admit, I laughed.”



: “When Georgie grabs for the boat in the opening…he gets it and walks away, saying ‘See you later!’ to a frustrated Pennywise. Gotta admit, I laughed.” Stanley’s Dad corrects him (Extended scene) : “Stanley is reciting Hebrew in a synagogue, but his Dad jumps in to correct his pronunciation.”



: “Stanley is reciting Hebrew in a synagogue, but his Dad jumps in to correct his pronunciation.” Denbrough family dinner : “Bill sits at the dinner table while his Dad reads a magazine and his Mum washes up. Bill starts talking about their family trip for the year, but his Mum walks off upset. His Dad explains that Georgie was really looking forward to it.”



: “Bill sits at the dinner table while his Dad reads a magazine and his Mum washes up. Bill starts talking about their family trip for the year, but his Mum walks off upset. His Dad explains that Georgie was really looking forward to it.” Bill’s Dad looks in the basement, et al : “After Bill has his encounter with Pennywise in the basement, he runs into his father. His Dad has a look in the basement, doesn’t find anything, and tells Bill to go to bed. Meanwhile, Henry tries to sneak out past his Dad, and gets into a car with Victor and Belch. They see Mike ride past on his bike.”



: “After Bill has his encounter with Pennywise in the basement, he runs into his father. His Dad has a look in the basement, doesn’t find anything, and tells Bill to go to bed. Meanwhile, Henry tries to sneak out past his Dad, and gets into a car with Victor and Belch. They see Mike ride past on his bike.” Outside the Neibolt house : “Mike, Beverly, Ben and Stanley are outside the house while Bill, Eddie and Richie are inside. Stanley talks about not being able to go inside while Mike comforts him. Ben places his hand on Beverly’s shoulder.”



: “Mike, Beverly, Ben and Stanley are outside the house while Bill, Eddie and Richie are inside. Stanley talks about not being able to go inside while Mike comforts him. Ben places his hand on Beverly’s shoulder.” Evacuating the Neibolt house (Extended scene) : “Just an extended scene of the Losers’ Club leaving the house and getting on their bikes.”



: “Just an extended scene of the Losers’ Club leaving the house and getting on their bikes.” Stanley’s Bar Mitzvah speech : “Self-explanatory. Stanley delivers a speech after his Bar Mitzvah about “indifference,” during which there’s a brief montage showing what the other kids are up to. He makes a bit of a scene and storms off while Richie claps.”



: “Self-explanatory. Stanley delivers a speech after his Bar Mitzvah about “indifference,” during which there’s a brief montage showing what the other kids are up to. He makes a bit of a scene and storms off while Richie claps.” Eddie at Keene’s pharmacy (Extended scene) : “Just an extended scene at the pharmacy as Eddie talks to the girl who signs his cast with ‘Loser.’”



: “Just an extended scene at the pharmacy as Eddie talks to the girl who signs his cast with ‘Loser.’” Henry and Bullies wait outside (Extended scene) : “As the Losers’ Club heads into the Neibolt house, Henry sits in his car with his face covered in blood. Belch and Victor are dead with throats slit.”

: “As the Losers’ Club heads into the Neibolt house, Henry sits in his car with his face covered in blood. Belch and Victor are dead with throats slit.” The Losers find Georgie’s walkie : “Bill picks up Georgie’s walkie right before Henry attacks Mike at the top of the well.”

: “Bill picks up Georgie’s walkie right before Henry attacks Mike at the top of the well.” Denbrough family vacation: “After saying goodbye to Beverly at the end of the movie, Bill and his parents are packing for the family vacation Bill was talking about in an earlier deleted scene. This subplot does kind of enhance the family dynamic. As the car drives away, the camera pulls in to the drain where Georgie was taken. Camera stops, and rain starts to hit the pavement. This would have been a perfect final shot.”

The user also described what to expect of all the special features:

Pennywise Lives (16:25) – “A behind-the-scenes featurette about Pennywise, of course.”



– “A behind-the-scenes featurette about Pennywise, of course.” The Losers’ Club (15:42) – “A featurette about the child actors in the movie.”



– “A featurette about the child actors in the movie.” Author of Fear (13:51) – “An extended interview with Stephen King, who talks at length about writing the book. He mentions that Derry was based off a town in Maine called Bangor.”

For those willing to wait, Muschietti also confirmed that an extended Director’s Cut of the film will be on its way, potentially re-editing the above deleted scenes back into the film.

Grab your copy of IT on January 9.

[H/T YouTube, Kameron Gaming]