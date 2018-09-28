Jamie Lee Curtis Cried Throughout Filming ‘Halloween’

It sounds like Laurie Strode might be getting the Logan treatment, as Jamie Lee Curtis describes a physically and emotionally exhausting shoot on the latest Halloween movie — and one that rises above the usual slasher movie tropes to explore the psychological damage done to her character by Michael Myers during his initial attack in 1978.

Curtis, who starred in the original and has returned to Laurie a few times since, at first believed that it would be an easy shoot, since Laurie appears in relatively few scenes, leaving most of the movie to center on the character’s daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).

“I started crying the day I arrived,” Curtis told EW. “I didn’t stop crying until the day I left. I didn’t expect it. I knew [Laurie] would be fierce, I knew she’d be galvanized, I knew I’d be tired, I knew I would work hard. I did not know that it would move me so deeply, the whole experience of the movie. It took me a good month [to recover].”

Advertising for the film has depicted Curtis’s Laurie as driven, single-minded, and itching for revenge, toting a rifle and telling anybody who will listen that she was just waiting for the day when Michael broke out of prison so that she could end his threat once and for all.

In order to bring that visceral energy to the screen, Curtis apparently decided that she would do as much of the close-quarters fighting as possible so that there was no reason to use tricky angles to hide the stunt performers unless it was something she was absolutely unable to do herself.

Her body paid the price, though, and she said that by the end of filming, everyone on set was starting to ache.

“I cracked my rib [shooting] those last sequences,” Curtis added. “By the end of that sequence, not just the stuntman was taking Advil. We all were taking lots of Advil. I mean, obviously, there were stunt people involved but all of the fighting is all me. Or a great, great great majority of it is.”

Halloween comes early when the film lands in theaters on October 14.