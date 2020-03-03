Jerusalem’s Lot TV Series Adds Schitt’s Creek Star

News emerged last year that a new TV series adaptation of Stephen King’s novella Jerusalem’s Lot starring Adrien Brody was being developed for Epix, with Deadline confirming that Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire has joined the cast in a lead role. The fictional town of Jerusalem’s Lot has gained popularity in recent years, as it played a central role in the second season of Hulu’s Castle Rock, with its residents growing a rivalry with the titular city. Much like Castle Rock has regular appearances in King’s works, so does Jerusalem’s Lot, as it was the setting of the novel Salem’s Lot, while the novella upon which this TV series is based takes place more than a century before the events of that story.

The series will be set in the 1850s and “follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.”

Hampshire will be playing Rebecca Morgan, who the outlet describes as “an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College, and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Magazine. Her writer’s block lifts when Boone (Brody) arrives in town with his children, and despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them. In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.”

“This series is an intense, absolutely terrifying reimagining of classic gothic horror,” Epix president Michael Wright shared in a statement when the series was announced. “We can’t wait to work with the exceptional team of Donald De Line and Jason and Peter Filardi, along with our phenomenal lead actor, Adrien Brody…and of course, when it comes to horror, it doesn’t get any better or more masterful than Stephen King.”

Stay tuned for details on the new Jerusalem’s Lot series on Epix.

