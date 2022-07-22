Nope Comes to On Demand This Friday

It's been just a month since Jordan Peele's latest film, Nope, opened in theaters, but now the film is headed to On Demand. On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for Nope revealed that the film will be available On Demand on Friday, August 26th, giving fans an opportunity to watch the hit film in the comfort of their own homes, soaking in the surreal, horror mystery of it all.

Nope reunites Peel with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. While Peele is inspired by his nightmares, Peele has also spoken about how he wanted to explore the "addiction to the spectacle".

"I started off wanting to make a film that would put an audience in the immersive experience of being in the presence of a UFO," Peele previously told Empire. "I wanted to make a spectacle, something that would promote my favorite art form and my favorite way of watching that art form: the theatrical experience. As I started writing the script, I started to dig into the nature of spectacle, our addiction to spectacle, and the insidious nature of attention. So, that's what it's about. And it's about a brother and sister and healing their relationship."

Peele previously told ComicBook.com that nightmares inspire his films — including Nope — in part as he takes elements that "intersect" in his psyche and turn them into story.

"Nightmares have this uncanny valley. They have this surreal, liminal space that I just love," Peele said. "I love when something's creepy in a way you almost don't even know why, but it just is. And so, you know, when I have a really juice nightmare, it's in that tone. And that's what it is. That's what I'm doing. I'm taking some of the way some of these things intersect in my psyche in a very dark way, trying to turn them into a story."

The film has done well at the box office, passing $100 million, and has done well with critics as well, currently sitting at 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes where it is Certified Fresh.

Nope is currently still in theaters and will be available On Demand on Friday, August 26th.