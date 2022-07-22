Nope Reaches Impressive Box Office Milestone





NOPE passed $100 million at the box office this week. Jordan Peele's thriller joins the ranks of Get Out and Us. Non-franchise movies have has trouble notching this achievement, especially in live-action as of late. Elvis, Free Guy, and The Lost City jump to mind as the exceptions recently. But, they are very much the exception to the rule. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Nope sits at 82% on the Tomatometer. It's been interesting to see people try to digest this project after the massive pop culture impact of both Us and Get Out.

"Nightmares have this uncanny valley. They have this surreal, liminal space that I just love," Peele previously told Comicbook.com. "I love when something's creepy in a way you almost don't even know why, but it just is. And so, you know, when I have a really juice nightmare, it's in that tone. And that's what it is. That's what I'm doing. I'm taking some of the way some of these things intersect in my psyche in a very dark way, trying to turn them into a story."

Recently Empire talked to the director about approaching a classic genre movie like NOPE. UFO's are a time-honored tradition in film.

"I started off wanting to make a film that would put an audience in the immersive experience of being in the presence of a UFO," Peele said."I wanted to make a spectacle, something that would promote my favorite art form and my favorite way of watching that art form: the theatrical experience. As I started writing the script, I started to dig into the nature of spectacle, our addiction to spectacle, and the insidious nature of attention. So, that's what it's about. And it's about a brother and sister and healing their relationship."

Here's Universal's description for the movie: "Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery."

Have you seen Nope yet? Let us know down in the comments!