Jordan Peele Says "Never Say Never" to Get Out Sequel

Jordan Peele's new movie, Nope, hits theaters this week but even as fans prepare to take in that film, a question about one of Peele's previous movies persists. That question? Will there ever be a sequel to Get Out. Now, ahead of Nope's release, Peele admits that he gets asked about a follow up to Get Out frequently and that one should "never say never".

"I do get asked that a lot," Peele told the AP about being asked about a sequel. "Never say never. There's certainly a lot to talk about left. We'll see."

Released in 2017, Get Out was Peele's directorial debut. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, and Catherine Keener, the film followed Chris Washington (Kaluuya), a Black man who discovers horrifying secrets when he meets the family of his white girlfriend Rose (Williams). The film was both a box office and critical success and even earned four Oscar nominations — Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actor for Kaluuya. After Get Out, Peele indicated that he wanted to make genre films that dealt with big societal issues and since the film has made Us and now Nope.

"I feel like I'm off to the races," Peele said about his progress with making those genre films. "I just don't know if I could limit how many films I have that are me. I'm starting to lose sight of what I would be doing if I wasn't doing movies like this. So I would say the project has extended."

As for Nope, that film reunites Peel with Kaluuya who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

In addition to the full details of the mysterious experience being kept hidden, Nope also replicates how Peele's previous films come with cultural commentary alongside the abject horrors.

"The part of African-American history that this addresses more than anything is the spectacle-ization of Black people, as well as the erasure of us, from the industry, from many things," Peele pointed out. "I think in a lot of ways, this film is a response to the Muybridge clip, which was the first series of photographs put in sequential order to create a moving image; and it was a Black man on a horse. We know who Eadweard Muybridge is, the man who created the clip, but we don't know who this guy on the horse is. He's the first movie star, the first animal trainer, the first stunt rider ever on film, and no one knows who he is! That erasure is part of what the lead characters in this movie are trying to correct. They're trying to claim their rightful place as part of the spectacle. And what the film also deals with is the toxic nature of attention and the insidiousness of our human addiction to spectacle."

Nope lands in theaters on July 22nd.