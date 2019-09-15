Lupita Nyong’o Stars in New Little Monsters Red Band Trailer

Lupita Nyong’o made a pretty big impact on the horror space earlier this year with her roles in Jordan Peele’s Us. — and now we have a new look at her next film in the genre. On Thursday, Hulu released a new trailer for Little Monsters, an upcoming horror comedy starring Nyong’o. The trailer warns that the film “contains flesh-eating zombies, assault with a deadly guitar, strong language, firearms, disembowelment, death metal, gore, mini golf, conga lines, space aliens” and more, which should give you a pretty big indication of what to expect.

The film will star Nyong’o as Miss Caroline, an elementary school teacher leading her students on a field trip. Along with a chaperone named Dave (Alexander England) and TV star Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad), Caroline is forced to fight off a horde of flesh-eating zombies.

Little Monsters also stars Kate Stewart and Diesel La Torraca, and is written and directed by Abe Forsynthe. The film’s producers include Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder.

This is the second trailer that Little Monsters has gotten, after a pretty gruesome trailer debuted in late July. After debuting at Sundance earlier this year, the film has already earned positive critical acclaim, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%.

You can check out the synopsis for Little Monsters below!

“Dave (England) is a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten trip after taking a shine to the plucky schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong’o). His intentions are complicated by the presence of Teddy McGiggle, a world-famous Wigglesque child entertainer and competitor for Caroline’s affections. One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak; now Dave and Miss Caroline must protect the children.”

Little Monsters will arrive on Hulu on October 11th. It will receive a one-night theatrical release on October 8th.