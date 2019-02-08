‘Locke And Key’: First Look At Locke Family Together

Locke & Key‘s Darby Stanchfield took to Twitter today to share a first look at the Locke family together at the first table read for the forthcoming Netflix series based on the award-winning comic book series by writer Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez.

To some fans, who have been following Locke & Key‘s long and tortured trip to a live-action adaptation, this table read is bigger even than the first look at the actors together: it’s evidence that the series is finally really going to happen.

You can see the tweet below.

Locke And Key tells the story of three siblings, as they navigate the world of their father’s childhood home, which has magical keys which reveal there is much more to their family history than meets the eye, going all the way back to the American revolution. The comic ran as a series of miniseries from IDW Publishing from 2008 until 2013.

As the series picks up, expect to see more and more. Yesterday, Deadline reported that Riverdale‘s Ash Bromfield and Saving Hope‘s Thomas Mitchell Barnett had joined the series’ cast.

Carlton Cuse will reportedly stay on as Locke & Key‘s showrunner and will produce alongside Joe Hill, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. It director Andres Muschietti, who directed a Locke & Key pilot for Hulu, will not be returning to direct the series, but will serve as an executive producer alongside Barbara Muschietti.

This Netflix adaptation marks the end of a long trek of bringing Locke & Key into live-action. Another television adaptation was developed for Fox for the 2010-2011 season, starring Miranda Otto, Jesse McCartney, and Sarah Bolger, but ultimately did not move forward either. That incarnation also shot a pilot, which was screened to a pretty positive response at San Diego Comic-Con. A film version was in various stages after that, until the project was brought back into development for television back in 2015.

Are you excited to see Locke & Key actually make it to the small screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.