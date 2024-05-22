Lore: Remastered #1 Review: A Hypnotic Descent Into a Hellscape

One reason why comic books, as a medium earned pushback in their earliest forms was because the illustrations made literary enthusiasts think they made such stories lesser than prose novels. It would take decades before the format would begin pushing the format in ways that won over prose devotees and proved the capabilities of the medium. Still, there are only so many ways storytellers in the world of graphic art can experiment with the medium while still adhering to the expectations of readers. Or, rather, we merely thought there was a limit to the inventiveness of graphic artists, then along comes a comic book like Lore: Remastered that shatters all such expectations of how to tell a story in this medium. Collaborators T.P. Louise and Ashley Wood have revisited their story in an all-new remastered edition of Lore that offers up a nightmarish glimpse into an unresolved rift between a father and daughter, making for an eerie and ominous experience.

There's a rift between the real world and the world of supernatural monsters, with the only ones trying to keep the balance between these two realms being the mysterious group known as Shepherds. While they largely try to ensure the safety of humanity, they can't help but experiment with unseen forces, with these rituals sometimes inadvertently unleashing wretched beasts into the world. After the death of one such Shepherd, his daughter becomes an unexpected target of mysterious forces, pushing her to embrace her destiny.

Public perception of comic books has changed a lot since the first issue of Lore was published back in 2003. Also published that year was the first issue of The Walking Dead, which has since gone on to be a pop culture juggernaut thanks to its live-action adaptation. It's easy to see how some horror fans of the era might have overlooked the book in its initial release, given how unconventional the story is and how it is visually depicted, which is why this Remastered version of the comic feels so necessary. There's a lot more attention being paid to comics, especially those that aren't published by the big two, with even a brief perusal of its pages showcasing how unique the project is.

From a narrative perspective, Lore is confusing at best and confounding at worst, as it jumps between the past and the present and from panels to prose. Fans familiar with Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen will likely be able to pick up on what the creative team is delivering through its formulaic diversions, but it can be an overwhelming experience for other readers. This first issue contains two chapters that feel relatively disjointed, as we're given pages from the diary of a Shepherd while also witnessing the story of Jennifer Bradley's quest to find out what happened to her father. You might not have a firm grasp on what this story will be delivering throughout the rest of its issues, as these segments vignettes of exposition capture more of a vibe than a cohesive narrative, teasing a world of monsters, religious organizations, and alchemists.

The storyline itself might feel a bit disjointed, but even if there was no story at all on the pages, the artwork alone makes the issue worth diving into. Much like the narrative structures jumps from panels to prose, Wood's art is constantly surprising us, as we can't predict what style we'll be seeing next. Sporadically sprinkled through the book are straightforward sketches of characters having conversations, though the art really shines when it gets weirder and more ethereal. The most evocative moments of the book are the scenes in which we're given illustrations that feel somewhere between oil paintings and vintage photographs, as they have a sheen that look like we could be flipping through the photo album of a deranged relative. Every time the reader starts to get comfortable with how a scene is unfolding, we're thrust into a different and shocking visual palette. Regardless of where the book might be heading or what characters are saying to each other, the artwork alone is sure to inspire nightmares and captivate audiences.

Even with the disjointed and challenging story that denies readers an easy entry point, this first installment of the Remastered version of the comic book does feel a bit overwhelming and chaotic. The expanded size of this issue (coming in at nearly a hundred pages) means some readers are sure to bail on the experience before getting to the end. While it's clear that the very human story of a daughter seeking answers about her estranged father will create the narrative momentum, this Remastered issue feels more like a few dozen chunks of narrative were lifted from H.P. Lovecraft's work and stapled together in an arbitrary order, leaving audiences perplexed about what any of it means.

Even though Lore: Remastered #1 feels less like the first act in an expanded storyline and more like an amuse-bouche of the nightmare that's about to unfold, it's a meal we think will be worth sinking your teeth into. The artwork alone is well worth the cover price, and horror fans with predilections towards the struggles between good and evil and those tasked with keeping that peace will find a lot to like in the cosmic-leaning horror.

Published by Image Comics

On May 22, 2024

Written by T.P. Louise and Ashley Wood

Art by Ashley Wood

Colors by Ashley Wood

Letters by Robbie Robbins

Cover by Ashley Wood