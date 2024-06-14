Until Dawn Movie Adds Hellraiser Star and More to Cast

The Until Dawn movie announced earlier in the year just added four stars to its cast including one who horror fans may recall seeing from the 2022 Hellraiser movie. New casting reports out as of Friday confirmed that Odessa A'zion who played Riley in Hellraiser will be in the Until Dawn adaptation alongside Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, and Ji-young Yoo. It hasn't been said yet which characters these four additions to the cast will be playing, but Asad Qizilbash, the head of PlayStation Productions, said that we'll be hearing more about the Until Dawn movie soon.

Deadline reported on the first few additions to the cast that we've heard of for the Until Dawn film. Alongside her role in the newest Hellraiser movie, A'zion is also know for roles in Ghosts and Grand Army. Rubin is known for The idea of You, Cimino for Love, Victor and Annabelle Comes Home, and Yoo for Expats and Smoking Tigers.

In a statement shared alongside the announcement, Qizilbash spoke broadly to PlayStation Productions' ambitions to adapt PlayStation's various properties to works on the big and small screens as well as new talent brought on board now for the Until Dawn movie.

"At PlayStation Productions, we are always looking to find creative and authentic ways to adapt our beloved games that our fans will enjoy," Qizilbash said. "Alongside Screen Gems, we've assembled a fantastic cast of new characters that builds upon our already stellar filmmaking team and their vision for the adaptation. We're excited to reveal more about the movie soon."

We don't yet have a logline, a synopsis, a list of characters, or anything of the sort for the new Until Dawn movie, but again, if you played the game, it's not hard to figure out what the adaptation will look like assuming there aren't any major deviations. In Until Dawn, eight friends are trapped up on a mountain lodge while being faced with countless decisions and threats to endure while they're terrorized by something unknown to them until far later in the game. That's the light version for those who don't want to be spoiled, but suffice to say if you enjoy tropey horror movies, Until Dawn will be worth the watch even if you haven't played the game.

Shazam director David F. Sandberg who also directed Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation will handle this Until Dawn movie. It does not yet have a release date.