New Heroes of Might and Magic Game Announced

A new Heroes of Might & Magic game is coming son. Today, Modiphius Entertainment, maker of the Dune, Star Trek Adventures, and Fallout RPGs, announced that they had reached a licensing agreement with Ubisoft to bring Heroes of Might & Magic to the tabletop. Modiphius will partner with the Polish developer Lans Macabre to create a Heroes of Might & Magic tabletop RPG, which will use Modiphius's 2D20 game system. A Kickstarter for the game will launch in early 2025, with a planned release of late 2025.

Per a press release, the new tabletop RPG will be set in the World of Enroth, the setting of the first three Heroes of Might & Magic games, and players will be able to "relive" some of the most epic and memorable moments of the saga. One specific storyline named in the press release was The Restoration of Erathia, which is from Heroes of Might & Magic III.

Notably, this marks the first high-fantasy adaptation of Modiphius's 2D20 system. Players will be able to lead armies within the game, control multiple characters, and generally immerse themselves within the world. It's currently unclear whether the town-building component of the Heroes of Might & Magic franchise will be part of the new tabletop RPG game.

Heroes of Might & Magic is a spinoff of the Might & Magic video game series, with a mix of turn-based strategies and county management systems. Players start with a single town and are able to recruit only certain kinds of units for their army – by capturing more towns, they are able to grow their resources and recruit a more diverse mix of units. Heroes generally had bonuses that passed on to the armies they led.

More information can be found at Modiphius's website for the new game.