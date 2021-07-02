Lovecraft Country Fans Frustrated by HBO Not Renewing Series

Despite word from members of the cast and even higher ups at HBO itself, the news that Lovecraft Country wouldn't return for a second season became official this afternoon. In a statement to Deadline about the show's status, HBO wrote: “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey." The show found its fans in the end though and the series not returning for more episodes has the internet upset.

According to reports, the season one finale of the show (now series finale, tragically) nabbed 1.5 million viewers the day it premiered on television and even became the most-watched new episode of an HBO Max original when it debuted on the streaming platform. The series did end on a cliffhanger though and as a result fans will always wonder what became of Atticus and Letty. HBO's head of content Casey Bloys previously teased that more Lovecraft Country was being thought up by showrunner Misha Green saying in a previous interview she was working with "a small team of writers" to come up with a second season.

"She had a book to go on in the first season, she and the writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what’s the journey we want to go on," Bloys told Deadline back in February. "We all want to be sure she’s got a story to tell."

It's unclear, even from HBO's statement on the show, if the decision to not move forward was a network decision or one where Green herself decided not to return (like how Damon Lindelof nixed any plans for a second season of Watchmen).

