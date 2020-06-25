Watchmen Star Regina King Will Only Return for Season 2 If Damon Lindelof Comes Back

✖

If there's one question Regina King has been asked over and over again for the last six months, it's whether or not there will be a season two of HBO's Watchmen. This time, the question is a little more special than normal as it came from Reese Witherspoon during one of Variety's "Actors on Actors" pieces. Here's what King had to say when Witherspoon asked about a potential second season.

"You know, I don’t know. Honestly, I feel like I think HBO would want it back in a heartbeat, but if Damon Lindelof doesn’t see an entry point for Season 2 — I think that the possibilities are infinite, but I feel that if Damon doesn’t see it, then it’s going to be a no for me," King shared. She added, "I discovered this from working on Southland, because that experience was so great, I don’t want to be a part of anything if it’s not a collaborative situation. Damon is such a great collaborator, and at this stage, what’s the point if we can’t feel like we’re taking some bit of ownership?"

Unfortunately, Lindelof has made it clear that that doesn't want to take the reins on a potential second season. Recently, the creator spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed that he'd like to see someone else tackle Watchmen.

"Unless you've got the right idea, unless you're compelled to do it, unless you're compelled to say something new, I don't think that you should do it just because you did it once successfully. I do take what Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons said to heart, which is they designed the original Watchmen to be those 12 issues. They didn't really want to do any more. I think that Zack [Snyder] did a really good job of adapting those 12 issues into the movie. Then we did our nine episodes. It took 30 years to kind of justify a continuation of Watchmen. Hopefully, it won't take 30 more. I really do think that there should be more Watchmen and soon. I just don't think that I should be the one doing it unless I'm like, 'I know exactly how to do so.'”

He added, "I would facilitate and embrace and do everything in my power to enable others to come forward and show their take on Watchmen. Look, you're a comic book website and publication. I'm a huge lover of comics. There's a great tradition in the field of comic books unlike no other where a new writer and artist basically take a run on an iconic character. Where would we be without Frank Miller's run on Daredevil or Ta-Nehisi Coates' run on Black Panther or Alan Moore's run on Swamp Thing? I hope there's more Watchmen. I don't think it should be me."

Watchmen is available on all HBO platforms.

